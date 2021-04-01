InTrack Investment Management Inc Takes $960,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,371 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.32. The company had a trading volume of 775,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,832,230. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.57.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.