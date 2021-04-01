InTrack Investment Management Inc Purchases Shares of 17,994 American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,000. American Electric Power accounts for approximately 1.5% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 11,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.54.

AEP traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.32. 34,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,234,719. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.60. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.20 and a fifty-two week high of $94.21. The stock has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.81%.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 9,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $701,697.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,327 shares in the company, valued at $863,457.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Barnie Beasley sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $157,102.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 116,835 shares of company stock valued at $9,026,316. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.