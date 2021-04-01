InTrack Investment Management Inc Purchases New Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGIT. WC Walker & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $4,129,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $18,625,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 93,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 18,968 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $67.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,846. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $67.20 and a twelve month high of $70.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.17.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

