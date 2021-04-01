InTrack Investment Management Inc Makes New Investment in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 496.0% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.56. 253,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,250,224. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.00 and a 1-year high of $60.23.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.01%.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $56,199,543.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,806.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.79.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

