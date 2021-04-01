InTrack Investment Management Inc Buys Shares of 21,259 Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 21,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MLHR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Herman Miller by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 87,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 6,686 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Herman Miller by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 7,804 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLHR traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,897. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.98 and a 200-day moving average of $35.84. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.79 and a 12 month high of $44.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.75 and a beta of 1.42.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Herman Miller had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 23.25%. The firm had revenue of $590.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 27th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

