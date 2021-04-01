InTrack Investment Management Inc Buys New Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,000. Zoetis comprises about 2.0% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,036,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017,046 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,645,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,823 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,720,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,739,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,599 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $78,634,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,065,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,317,000 after purchasing an additional 339,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $158.42. The stock had a trading volume of 20,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,494. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $75.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.75 and a 12 month high of $176.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.79.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

In related news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $331,002.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,173.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Scully bought 7,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James raised Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.08.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

