Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.13% of Intersect ENT worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XENT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Intersect ENT by 1,863.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,334,000 after purchasing an additional 600,246 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Intersect ENT by 3.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Intersect ENT by 18.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Intersect ENT by 286.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 44,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Intersect ENT by 1.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 403,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after buying an additional 5,723 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intersect ENT stock opened at $20.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a current ratio of 11.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.34. Intersect ENT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.73.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.83 million. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 71.96% and a negative return on equity of 55.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intersect ENT, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XENT shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Intersect ENT from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Intersect ENT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

