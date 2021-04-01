Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.68 EPS

Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.68), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Interpace Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 251.52% and a negative net margin of 115.30%.

Shares of IDXG remained flat at $$4.75 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 19,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,157. Interpace Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $8.32. The company has a market capitalization of $19.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.80.

Get Interpace Biosciences alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interpace Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Interpace Biosciences from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.33.

In other news, major shareholder Peter Kamin acquired 83,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $259,740.00. 54.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Interpace Biosciences Company Profile

Interpace Biosciences, Inc provides molecular diagnostic tests, bioinformatics, and pathology services for evaluating cancer risk in the United States. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion genomic test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its PathFinderTG platform; and ThyGeNEXT, an oncogenic mutation panel to identify malignant thyroid nodules.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Interpace Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpace Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.