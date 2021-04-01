Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.68 EPS

Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.68), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Interpace Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 251.52% and a negative net margin of 115.30%.
Shares of IDXG remained flat at $$4.75 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 19,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,157. Interpace Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $8.32. The company has a market capitalization of $19.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.80.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interpace Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Interpace Biosciences from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.33.
Interpace Biosciences Company Profile
Interpace Biosciences, Inc provides molecular diagnostic tests, bioinformatics, and pathology services for evaluating cancer risk in the United States. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion genomic test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its PathFinderTG platform; and ThyGeNEXT, an oncogenic mutation panel to identify malignant thyroid nodules.
Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Interpace Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpace Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.