International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “International Money Express Inc. offer wire transfer and other processing services to customers through network of sending and paying agents located primarily in the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico as well as throughout Latin America. International Money Express Inc., formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. II, is headquartered in Miami, Florida. “

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of International Money Express from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.17.

IMXI stock opened at $15.01 on Tuesday. International Money Express has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $18.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $573.65 million, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.44.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). International Money Express had a return on equity of 52.83% and a net margin of 8.65%. On average, research analysts predict that International Money Express will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other International Money Express news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 23,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total transaction of $376,711.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,834,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,997,000 after purchasing an additional 749,925 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,286,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,492,000 after purchasing an additional 163,314 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 279.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,175,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,269 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 157.7% in the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 822,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 503,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in International Money Express by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 540,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,386,000 after acquiring an additional 49,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

