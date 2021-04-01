International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 39.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,461 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $132.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,735,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $104.52 and a 1 year high of $137.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.80. The company has a market capitalization of $118.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.59 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

