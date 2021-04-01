Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Short Interest Down 24.6% in March

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a decrease of 24.6% from the February 28th total of 1,990,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 455,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

TILE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Interface from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

TILE opened at $12.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.57 and a 200 day moving average of $9.58. Interface has a fifty-two week low of $5.88 and a fifty-two week high of $14.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $276.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.83 million. Interface had a negative net margin of 6.44% and a positive return on equity of 27.11%. Interface’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Interface will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Interface’s payout ratio is 2.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Interface during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Interface by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Interface by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,640 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in Interface by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 150,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Interface by 3.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,661 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Interface

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names ; and luxury vinyl tile products.

