Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,167 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of American Software at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMSWA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in American Software in the first quarter valued at about $156,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in American Software by 107.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Software in the third quarter worth about $9,024,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in American Software by 35.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 323,265 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,539,000 after buying an additional 84,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in American Software in the third quarter worth about $149,000. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMSWA traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.09. 123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,035. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.58. The firm has a market cap of $689.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.51 and a beta of 0.51. American Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.07 and a 1 year high of $21.92.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. American Software had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $27.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.75 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Software, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 169.23%.

In other American Software news, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 16,442 shares of American Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $331,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 76,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,306.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 3,647 shares of American Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $75,128.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,991. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,089 shares of company stock worth $737,735. 9.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMSWA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on American Software from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Sidoti lowered American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

