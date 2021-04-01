Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 34,458 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in América Móvil during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in América Móvil during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in América Móvil during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in América Móvil during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in América Móvil by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 5,240 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. 7.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get América Móvil alerts:

AMX stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.62. 31,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,361,403. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.57. The stock has a market cap of $44.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. América Móvil had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $12.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.75 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMX has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of América Móvil in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

América Móvil Profile

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.