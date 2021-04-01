Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 34,458 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in América Móvil during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in América Móvil during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in América Móvil during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in América Móvil during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in América Móvil by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 5,240 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. 7.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AMX stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.62. 31,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,361,403. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.57. The stock has a market cap of $44.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75.
AMX has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of América Móvil in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.43.
América Móvil Profile
AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.
