Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 7,957 ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 1.06% of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Blue Sky Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets during the 4th quarter worth about $562,000.

Shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets stock traded up $4.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $103.57. 51 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,194. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.19. ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets has a 1-year low of $38.72 and a 1-year high of $121.06.

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in global emerging markets countries.

