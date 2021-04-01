Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Has $720,000 Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2,021.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,135 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,610 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB boosted its position in Oracle by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 278,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $17,999,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Oracle by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,322,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $85,527,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 8,596 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $692,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,258,028 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $81,382,000 after purchasing an additional 433,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $76,256,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,218,592 shares in the company, valued at $147,114,835.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,763,000 shares of company stock valued at $251,378,960. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.96.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.18. 162,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,484,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.80. The company has a market cap of $205.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $46.04 and a 12 month high of $73.62.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

