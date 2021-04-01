Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 347.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,686 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $1.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $162.78. The company had a trading volume of 134,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,315,547. The company has a market cap of $428.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $125.50 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.51 and its 200 day moving average is $153.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.60.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

