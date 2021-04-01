Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,909 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 6,765.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,952 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.27.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded down $1.36 on Thursday, reaching $180.20. 1,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,136. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $121.67 and a twelve month high of $184.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.09.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

