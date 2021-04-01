Intellectus Partners LLC Sells 993 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Intellectus Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 409,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,671,000 after buying an additional 42,085 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,117,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at about $4,824,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,781,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $63.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.66 and a 200-day moving average of $58.66. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $40.96 and a 1-year high of $64.04.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Story: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.