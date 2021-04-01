Intellectus Partners LLC Increases Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,635,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 40,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,121,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,608,000 after purchasing an additional 9,498 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $616,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,255,000. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BAC opened at $38.69 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.96. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $39.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $333.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

BAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.24.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

