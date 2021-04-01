Intellectus Partners LLC Has $568,000 Position in Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,293 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TOT. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Total during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Total by 12.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,119 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Total in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Total by 552.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,035,755 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $34,521,000 after buying an additional 877,076 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Total in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 5.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TOT stock opened at $46.54 on Thursday. Total Se has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $50.41. The firm has a market cap of $123.48 billion, a PE ratio of -20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The business had revenue of $37.94 billion during the quarter. Total had a positive return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. On average, analysts forecast that Total Se will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.567 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.83%.

TOT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Total in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen lowered Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Total from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.14.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

