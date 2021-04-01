Intellectus Partners LLC Buys Shares of 45,770 iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXX)

Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 45,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000. Intellectus Partners LLC owned 0.07% of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN by 604.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares during the period.

VXX stock opened at $11.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.44 and a 200-day moving average of $18.71. iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN has a fifty-two week low of $11.19 and a fifty-two week high of $51.90.

