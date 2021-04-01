Intellectus Partners LLC Buys 211 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 116.5% during the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Cummins by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 63,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,356,000 after buying an additional 18,439 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,832,000. Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its position in shares of Cummins by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 14,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $259.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.98. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $127.30 and a one year high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.88%.

In other news, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $158,775.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,656 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,671.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total transaction of $2,056,143.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,927 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,107.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $258.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.81.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

