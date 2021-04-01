INT Chain (INT) Trading Down 5.4% Over Last Week

INT Chain (CURRENCY:INT) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 1st. Over the last seven days, INT Chain has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One INT Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0240 or 0.00000211 BTC on major exchanges. INT Chain has a total market cap of $10.81 million and $889,058.00 worth of INT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get INT Chain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00051184 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00019971 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00032071 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.23 or 0.00643204 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.96 or 0.00067958 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000859 BTC.

INT Chain Profile

INT Chain (CRYPTO:INT) is a DPoS+dBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. INT Chain’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. The Reddit community for INT Chain is /r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INT Chain’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . The official website for INT Chain is intchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Node team aims to create a new generation of Internet of Things system to improve the interconnection within the whole network. The system will allow different types of devices to be connected to different parallel chains, meaning INT will work as a blockchain application platform which is object-oriented IoT. Furthermore, the INT team will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a reliable data source for all kinds of distributed IoT applications and industrial ecology with a secure and private infrastructure. Designed for easy integration with any IoT protocol, with a use case driven approach, innovative “double-chain” network architecture, an advanced decentralized P2P protocol, custom smart contract development and with integrated and optimized SDN, blockchain, and fog computing technologies that follow the “cycle progressive application” model. Internet Node token (INT) will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling INT Chain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INT Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for INT Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INT Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.