Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Short Interest Down 19.0% in March

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 537,500 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the February 28th total of 663,600 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on NSP. Truist raised their target price on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.86.
In related news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $262,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,922,593.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $187,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,167,747.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,919 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,485. Corporate insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.
NSP traded up $1.36 on Thursday, reaching $85.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,722. Insperity has a 12-month low of $30.88 and a 12-month high of $95.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.92. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53.
Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.43. Insperity had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 717.51%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Insperity will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 43.24%.
Insperity Company Profile
Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.
Further Reading: Momentum Indicators
Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.