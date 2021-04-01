Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Short Interest Down 19.0% in March

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 537,500 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the February 28th total of 663,600 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NSP. Truist raised their target price on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.86.

In related news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $262,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,922,593.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $187,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,167,747.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,919 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,485. Corporate insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Insperity by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Insperity by 56.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Insperity by 5.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity in the third quarter valued at about $4,155,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Insperity by 13.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,659,000 after purchasing an additional 12,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

NSP traded up $1.36 on Thursday, reaching $85.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,722. Insperity has a 12-month low of $30.88 and a 12-month high of $95.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.92. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.43. Insperity had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 717.51%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Insperity will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

