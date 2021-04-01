Insights Network (INSTAR) Price Hits $0.0470 on Exchanges

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. One Insights Network token can now be bought for about $0.0470 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges. Insights Network has a market cap of $9.24 million and approximately $79,861.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Insights Network has traded up 66.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Insights Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00051260 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00020139 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $380.78 or 0.00642352 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00068009 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00026039 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000850 BTC.

About Insights Network

Insights Network (INSTAR) is a token. Insights Network’s total supply is 284,428,215 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 tokens. Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network . The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Insights Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insights Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insights Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.