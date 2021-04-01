Insider Selling: Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) CEO Sells 132,149 Shares of Stock

Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) CEO Robert D. Wright sold 132,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $737,391.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 738,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,120,299.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Potbelly stock opened at $5.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.59. Potbelly Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $6.95. The company has a market capitalization of $165.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.60.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.17). Potbelly had a negative net margin of 15.81% and a negative return on equity of 71.11%. On average, analysts forecast that Potbelly Co. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Potbelly in the third quarter worth $66,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Potbelly during the third quarter worth $101,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Potbelly during the fourth quarter worth $614,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Potbelly by 41.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 271,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 79,025 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Potbelly by 9.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 275,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 22,889 shares during the period. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Potbelly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 40 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

