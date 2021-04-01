Insider Selling: Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) Insider Sells 63,598 Shares of Stock

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) insider Brian J. D. Ashford-Russell sold 63,598 shares of Polar Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 696 ($9.09), for a total transaction of £442,642.08 ($578,314.71).

POLR stock opened at GBX 710 ($9.28) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The company has a market capitalization of £700.82 million and a P/E ratio of 15.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 671.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 617.16. Polar Capital Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 361 ($4.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 770 ($10.06).

Get Polar Capital alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Polar Capital in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Polar Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.