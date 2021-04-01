Insider Selling: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells 2,790 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 2,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.73, for a total transaction of $721,856.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,777.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE CVNA traded up $7.90 on Wednesday, reaching $262.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,068,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,627. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a PE ratio of -96.12 and a beta of 2.52. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $44.00 and a 1 year high of $323.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $279.50 and a 200-day moving average of $247.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CVNA shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $331.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $230.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $314.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Carvana has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.27.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,186,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 3,385.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 154,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 149,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

