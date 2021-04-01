Insider Selling: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells 2,790 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 2,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.73, for a total transaction of $721,856.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,777.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
NYSE CVNA traded up $7.90 on Wednesday, reaching $262.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,068,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,627. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a PE ratio of -96.12 and a beta of 2.52. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $44.00 and a 1 year high of $323.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $279.50 and a 200-day moving average of $247.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.42.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,186,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 3,385.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 154,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 149,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.41% of the company’s stock.
Carvana Company Profile
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?
Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.