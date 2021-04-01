Insider Selling: BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) EVP Sells 12,870 Shares of Stock

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 12,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $584,040.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,528 shares in the company, valued at $10,325,220.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Robert W. Eddy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Robert W. Eddy sold 21,218 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $900,067.56.

Shares of BJ opened at $44.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $50.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.77.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 491.83% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,948,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,553,000 after buying an additional 1,699,586 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,774,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,844,000 after buying an additional 1,869,725 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,096,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,556,000 after buying an additional 421,105 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,847,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,274,000 after buying an additional 665,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,736,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,734,000 after buying an additional 46,704 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BJ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.57.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.