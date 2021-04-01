Insider Selling: A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) EVP Sells 2,381 Shares of Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 2,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $22,238.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 275,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,571,881.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A10 Networks stock opened at $9.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.66 and a 200-day moving average of $8.63. The firm has a market cap of $739.14 million, a P/E ratio of 73.93 and a beta of 0.96. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.29 and a 1-year high of $11.86.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. A10 Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $62.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.85 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ATEN. TheStreet downgraded A10 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the 1st quarter worth $1,741,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,936 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,531,077 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,235,000 after buying an additional 21,791 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in A10 Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and Latin America. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.