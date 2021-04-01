Insider Buying: Octopus Apollo VCT (LON:OAP3) Insider Acquires 20,244 Shares of Stock

Octopus Apollo VCT (LON:OAP3) insider Murray Steele acquired 20,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 53 ($0.69) per share, with a total value of £10,729.32 ($14,017.93).

Shares of Octopus Apollo VCT stock remained flat at $GBX 47.60 ($0.62) during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,385. The stock has a market capitalization of £163.67 million and a PE ratio of 29.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 44.58 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 43.19. Octopus Apollo VCT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 37 ($0.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 48.60 ($0.63).

About Octopus Apollo VCT

Octopus Apollo VCT plc is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The objective of the Company is to invest in a diversified portfolio of unquoted United Kingdom smaller companies, which meet the relevant criteria for VCTs in order to generate income and capital growth over the long term.

