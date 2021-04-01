Insider Buying: Funding Circle Holdings plc (LON:FCH) Insider Purchases £2,002 in Stock

Funding Circle Holdings plc (LON:FCH) insider Samir Desai bought 1,100 shares of Funding Circle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 182 ($2.38) per share, for a total transaction of £2,002 ($2,615.63).
Shares of Funding Circle stock opened at GBX 153.80 ($2.01) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £542.85 million and a P/E ratio of -4.93. Funding Circle Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 50 ($0.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 189.80 ($2.48). The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 132.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 96.30.
Funding Circle Company Profile
