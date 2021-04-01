Insider Buying: Funding Circle Holdings plc (LON:FCH) Insider Purchases £2,002 in Stock

Funding Circle Holdings plc (LON:FCH) insider Samir Desai bought 1,100 shares of Funding Circle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 182 ($2.38) per share, for a total transaction of £2,002 ($2,615.63).

Shares of Funding Circle stock opened at GBX 153.80 ($2.01) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £542.85 million and a P/E ratio of -4.93. Funding Circle Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 50 ($0.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 189.80 ($2.48). The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 132.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 96.30.

Funding Circle Company Profile

Funding Circle Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, and the Netherlands. Its platforms allow retail and accredited investors, banks, asset management companies, insurance companies, and government-backed entities and funds to provide business loans for small and medium sized businesses.

