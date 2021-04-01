Insider Buying: Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Director Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Director Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 1,000 shares of Frequency Electronics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.46 per share, for a total transaction of $11,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 26th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 1,248 shares of Frequency Electronics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.45 per share, for a total transaction of $14,289.60.

On Friday, March 19th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 204 shares of Frequency Electronics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,429.64.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 20,966 shares of Frequency Electronics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.80 per share, for a total transaction of $247,398.80.

On Monday, March 15th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 1,831 shares of Frequency Electronics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.86 per share, for a total transaction of $21,715.66.

On Friday, March 12th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 5,669 shares of Frequency Electronics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $66,724.13.

NASDAQ:FEIM opened at $11.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $103.87 million, a P/E ratio of -23.52 and a beta of 0.66. Frequency Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $13.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.70.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative return on equity of 8.04% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $11.67 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Frequency Electronics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Frequency Electronics by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,136,426 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,489,000 after acquiring an additional 227,337 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Frequency Electronics by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 278,333 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 11,268 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Frequency Electronics by 6,836.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,399 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Frequency Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. 63.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Frequency Electronics Company Profile

Frequency Electronics, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

