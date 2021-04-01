Insider Buying: DigitalX Limited (ASX:DCC) Insider Purchases 358,974 Shares of Stock

DigitalX Limited (ASX:DCC) insider Leigh Travers purchased 358,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$21,538.44 ($15,384.60).

Leigh Travers also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DigitalX alerts:

On Monday, March 22nd, Leigh Travers 9,000,000 shares of DigitalX stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 23.66 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

DigitalX Limited provides blockchain application development and digital asset management services in Australia. It operates through Blockchain Consulting and Asset Management segments. The Blockchain Consulting segment offers consulting, technical due diligence, and design and development solutions to businesses.

Featured Article: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.