Insider Buying: Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) Insider Purchases $123,944.60 in Stock

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) insider Arthur M. Krieg acquired 10,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $123,944.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 743,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,178,853.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ CMPI opened at $12.14 on Thursday. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $23.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.19.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMPI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMPI. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $41,513,000. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $14,864,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $2,854,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $575,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $449,000. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. It engages in the field of CpG oligonucleotides and validates an approach that combines the ability of CpG DNA to activate an anti-tumor T-cell response with checkpoint inhibition to overcome a tumor's ability to mute the immune response.

