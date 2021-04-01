Indoor Harvest Corp. (OTCMKTS:INQD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Indoor Harvest Corp. (OTCMKTS:INQD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,400 shares, a growth of 85.9% from the February 28th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,045,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

INQD stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. Indoor Harvest has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01.

Indoor Harvest Company Profile

Indoor Harvest Corp. focuses on leveraging technology and planning on vertical farming, building integrated agriculture, controlled environment agriculture, and aeroponic cultivation in the United States. It develops proprietary high pressure aeroponic cultivation system designs, as well as flood and drain, and floating raft designs for cannabis and other agriculture products.

