Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $754.24

Impax Asset Management Group plc (LON:IPX)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 754.24 ($9.85) and traded as low as GBX 732 ($9.56). Impax Asset Management Group shares last traded at GBX 776 ($10.14), with a volume of 110,769 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 754.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 673.33.

Get Impax Asset Management Group alerts:

In related news, insider Ian Simm acquired 1,650 shares of Impax Asset Management Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 778 ($10.16) per share, for a total transaction of £12,837 ($16,771.62). Also, insider Charlie Ridge sold 28,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 750 ($9.80), for a total transaction of £212,497.50 ($277,629.34).

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

Read More: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Impax Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impax Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.