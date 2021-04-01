Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Shares Gap Up to $38.88

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.88, but opened at $40.45. Immunocore shares last traded at $40.00, with a volume of 1,569 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IMCR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Immunocore in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.26.

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

