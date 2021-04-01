IMI plc (LON:IMI) Insider Ajai Puri Acquires 3,000 Shares

IMI plc (LON:IMI) insider Ajai Puri acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,319 ($17.23) per share, with a total value of £39,570 ($51,698.46).

IMI opened at GBX 1,334 ($17.43) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.55, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,308.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,190.87. IMI plc has a 1 year low of GBX 696.20 ($9.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,381.11 ($18.04). The stock has a market cap of £3.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.31.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. IMI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.54%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,465 ($19.14) price objective on shares of IMI in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 1,480 ($19.34) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of IMI to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 1,260 ($16.46) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,201.33 ($15.70).

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

