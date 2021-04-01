ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,200 shares, an increase of 60.3% from the February 28th total of 51,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,625,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of IPNFF stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $0.43. 14,415,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,370,872. ImagineAR has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.27.

ImagineAR Company Profile

ImagineAR Inc provides an augmented reality (AR) platform that enables businesses, sports teams, and organizations to create and implement their own AR campaigns with no programming or technology experience. The company's products include ImagineAR Augmented Reality Platform that allows the choice of engagement by marker, location, and Web-based activation; ImagineAR.com, an AR-as-a-service platform for desktops; ImagineAR mobile app; ImagineAR SDK/API; ImagineAR Cloud, a centralized content management system, where AR is securely stored and managed; and WebAR services.

