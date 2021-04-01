Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Purchased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service increased its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 195,401 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 7,390 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Illumina were worth $72,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 238.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $441.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $371.35.

ILMN traded up $11.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $395.16. 3,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,653. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.14 and a 12-month high of $555.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $434.27 and a 200 day moving average of $366.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $57.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.65 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. As a group, research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.65, for a total value of $102,885.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,479.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total transaction of $130,699.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,832 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,751.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,185 shares of company stock worth $7,451,728. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

