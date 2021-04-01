IHT Wealth Management LLC Sells 425 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

IHT Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWS. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 19,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,316,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 9,257 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 123,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 14,362 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $109.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.51. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $59.24 and a 12 month high of $112.23.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

