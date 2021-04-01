IHT Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,370 Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

IHT Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RGNX. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 2.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,656,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,671,000 after buying an additional 110,366 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 1.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 3.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,986,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,433,000 after purchasing an additional 70,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 65.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 122,972 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $75,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,177,034.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Curran Simpson sold 5,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $259,301.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,879.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,351 shares of company stock valued at $3,559,331. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RGNX opened at $34.11 on Thursday. REGENXBIO Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.92 and a twelve month high of $50.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.04. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.28.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($2.35). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 21.73% and a negative net margin of 63.13%. The company had revenue of $21.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RGNX shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James raised shares of REGENXBIO from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. REGENXBIO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.11.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

