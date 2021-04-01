IHT Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EPD. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 30.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

NYSE EPD opened at $22.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.87.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.72%.

EPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.58.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.