IHT Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPSB. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 96,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 166,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after acquiring an additional 21,439 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 63,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 227.6% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 743,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,354,000 after acquiring an additional 516,704 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPSB opened at $31.31 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $29.57 and a 12 month high of $31.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.36.

