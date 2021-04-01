IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $660,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $63.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.66. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $40.96 and a 52-week high of $64.04.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

