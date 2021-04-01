IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

IGM Biosciences stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.69. 583,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,650. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.63 and a beta of -1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.90. IGM Biosciences has a 12 month low of $41.41 and a 12 month high of $133.00.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

In related news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $155,424.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,269 shares in the company, valued at $505,824. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,121 shares of company stock worth $379,305. 79.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IGMS. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $86.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush cut shares of IGM Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.33.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with B cell NHL and other B cell malignancies.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.