IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,400 shares, an increase of 79.5% from the February 28th total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 272,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGAC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.88. The company had a trading volume of 66,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,119. IG Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $11.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGAC. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in IG Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $5,065,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of IG Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,130,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of IG Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,520,000.

IG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company .The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

