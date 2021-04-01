IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,002 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,256 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in IDACORP by 821.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 821,877 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $78,925,000 after buying an additional 732,674 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in IDACORP by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 773,401 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,270,000 after buying an additional 171,452 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its position in IDACORP by 12.8% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 758,639 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,616,000 after buying an additional 86,327 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in IDACORP by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 707,623 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,953,000 after buying an additional 39,654 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in IDACORP by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 552,629 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,069,000 after buying an additional 14,999 shares during the period. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IDA stock opened at $99.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.29. IDACORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.91 and a fifty-two week high of $102.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $315.69 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.61%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. IDACORP has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.75.

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in three coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

