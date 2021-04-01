ICON (ICX) Price Up 57.8% Over Last Week

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for about $2.92 or 0.00004921 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ICON has traded 57.8% higher against the dollar. ICON has a total market cap of $1.74 billion and approximately $255.28 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 595,692,343 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ICON is www.icon.foundation.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

